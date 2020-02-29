ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

DETROIT – Sources tell Local 4 that serial murder suspect Kenyel Brown has been declared brain dead after he shot himself in the head Monday during a massive police search. Brown’s family has decided to begin the process of donating his organs at Providence Hospital, Local 4 has learned.

Local 4 spoke with the parents of three Warren De La Salle football players who have been charged in the hazing case. Michael Young, 18; Galiko Lovelace, 17; and Ricky Pearson, 18; were arraigned last week. They are three of the seven players -- Sean Bonery, Cleveland Harville III and two minors are the others -- charged with misdemeanors for allegedly hazing teammates during an Oct. 19 at a team dinner.

A Detroit man camped out in the crawl space of his ex-wife’s home before emerging and confronting her with a gun, police said. The Almont grandmother of three said her ex-husband, Jerome Fahner, spent two nights -- Feb. 18 and Feb. 19 -- hiding in the shed in her backyard.

Schools around the state of Michigan have been forced to take action to protect students from the threat of the coronavirus. At Wayne State University, the associate vice president of education outreach and international programs has a shortcut on his desktop that shows a real-time visual of where the coronavirus is at all times.

Detroit Police said a serial robber is posing as a woman on the dating app Tinder and on Snapchat to lure his victims. Alexander Cheatom said not in his neighborhood. That’s how strongly he feels about crime, especially armed robberies happening just feet away from his home.

There’s a lot of information and misinformation out there about the coronavirus, so Local 4 is letting viewers submit questions so we can find verified answers. Local 4 received a this question from a viewer: “Is it true that a person with the coronavirus is contagious two weeks before they feel sick?”

I-75 is set to close again this weekend in Oakland County, marking the unofficial start of construction chaos for another summer. The northbound lanes will close from Eight Mile Road to Square Lake Road while the southbound lanes close from I-696 to Eight Mile Road.

