41ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

41ºF

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, March 2, 2020

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Oakland County, Macomb County, News, Nightside Report, Local News
Detroit from Windsor on March 2, 2020.
Detroit from Windsor on March 2, 2020. (WDIV)

Report: Cop shoots another man during party at Knights of Columbus in Livonia

DETROIT – A report details a shooting that happened at a function retired police were attending in Livonia.

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Detroit stunt driving

A group of donut drivers who have caused mayhem on the streets of Detroit took their stunt driving to a private lot over the weekend with police looking on.

Coronavirus questions

There’s a lot of information and misinformation out there about the coronavirus, so Local 4 is letting viewers submit questions so we can find verified answers.

Quarantined ship

A Detroit woman is finally getting home after a month of quarantine spurred by a coronavirus outbreak on a cruise ship.

De La Salle

Warren De La Salle has hired a new head football coach as the hazing case that engulfed the program continues in the courtroom.

UAW

United Automobile Workers official Edward ‘Nick’ Robinson pleaded guilty Monday to embezzlement and conspiracy to defraud the government.

Coronavirus outbreak

Store shelves across the country have been stripped bare of hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and face masks as people prepare for the coronavirus outbreak.

Read More

Sunday, March 1, 2020 --

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: