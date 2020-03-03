ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, March 2, 2020

DETROIT – A report details a shooting that happened at a function retired police were attending in Livonia.

A group of donut drivers who have caused mayhem on the streets of Detroit took their stunt driving to a private lot over the weekend with police looking on.

There’s a lot of information and misinformation out there about the coronavirus, so Local 4 is letting viewers submit questions so we can find verified answers.

A Detroit woman is finally getting home after a month of quarantine spurred by a coronavirus outbreak on a cruise ship.

Warren De La Salle has hired a new head football coach as the hazing case that engulfed the program continues in the courtroom.

United Automobile Workers official Edward ‘Nick’ Robinson pleaded guilty Monday to embezzlement and conspiracy to defraud the government.

Store shelves across the country have been stripped bare of hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and face masks as people prepare for the coronavirus outbreak.

