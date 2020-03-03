ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, March 2, 2020
Report: Cop shoots another man during party at Knights of Columbus in Livonia
DETROIT – A report details a shooting that happened at a function retired police were attending in Livonia.
4 Fast Facts
- Nine out of the next 10 days will be above normal. Click here to read more.
- The death toll from the coronavirus in the U.S. climbed to six Monday. Click here to read more.
- If you are an absentee voter who chose someone who has since dropped out of the presidential election, it isn’t too late to make a new decision. Click here to read more.
- A body was found Monday afternoon at a home in Sterling Heights. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Detroit stunt driving
A group of donut drivers who have caused mayhem on the streets of Detroit took their stunt driving to a private lot over the weekend with police looking on.
Coronavirus questions
There’s a lot of information and misinformation out there about the coronavirus, so Local 4 is letting viewers submit questions so we can find verified answers.
Quarantined ship
A Detroit woman is finally getting home after a month of quarantine spurred by a coronavirus outbreak on a cruise ship.
De La Salle
Warren De La Salle has hired a new head football coach as the hazing case that engulfed the program continues in the courtroom.
UAW
United Automobile Workers official Edward ‘Nick’ Robinson pleaded guilty Monday to embezzlement and conspiracy to defraud the government.
Coronavirus outbreak
Store shelves across the country have been stripped bare of hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and face masks as people prepare for the coronavirus outbreak.
