ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, April 3, 2020

DETROIT – A Warren woman who tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) while pregnant is sharing the story of how the virus changed the way doctors had to handle the entire process around her son’s birth.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel praised Home Deport for efforts the retailer has made to reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to Nessel, the big box hardware retailer has implemented multiple changes to help slow the virus while remaining open during the pandemic.

For many Metro Detroit parents, there’s a large question mark surrounding their children’s education.

During Thursday’s virtual town hall meeting, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke about her decision to stop in-person learning and what it means for students and parents.

The weather in Metro Detroit is improving, but Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer maintains leaving your home should be very limited. With strict guidelines in place, will people continue to pay attention and stay safe?

Many people who have been stuck mostly inside their homes for weeks are looking forward to getting outside and enjoying the sun. But it’s still important to keep a safe space between each other to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Phone scammers are targeting seniors who are isolated from their families because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Care facilities in Metro Detroit have been noticing an influx of phone calls coming from strangers who are trying to form relationships with seniors at a vulnerable time.

Thursday, April 2, 2020 --