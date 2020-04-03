ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, April 2, 2020
How the coronavirus (COVID-19) actually works inside the body and why it’s so deadly
DETROIT – Perhaps it’s the fear of the unknown and the solace of an answer, or maybe it’s just curiosity, but since the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, many viewers have asked how the virus actually kills people.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 10,791; Death toll now at 417
- Doctors at Henry Ford Health testing to see if drug can prevent coronavirus (COVID-19). Click here to read more.
- Officials are working to transform the TCF Center in Downtown Detroit into a temporary alternate care facility for coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in Michigan. Click here to read more.
- Nurses at Henry Ford shared how stressful the no visitor policy was for patients and their families and found a way for the community to show support. Click here to read more.
- White House task force warns Americans aren’t doing enough to stop virus spread. Click here to read more.
Michigan Gov. Whitmer holds virtual town hall
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other leaders answered questions on every aspect of the coronavirus pandemic, from hospital preparedness to unemployment benefits to school closures.
Detroit fight videos create concerns
It’s the footage making rounds on social media. It was all captured by Instagram celebrity and comedic reporter @Taycrispyy. “It was very unsanitary over over there,” Tay said.
Metro Detroit superintendents discuss what’s next
On Thursday, Local 4 gathered five superintendents from school districts to discuss what’s next for students.
There can’t possibly be a one size fits all solution because each district serves a community with different economic, cultural and access demographics.
Michigan K-12 schools closed
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has officially suspended in-person learning for the rest of the school year at K-12 schools across the state. Here’s are some of the key points from the governor’s announcement
2 charged with murder
Two men have been charged in connection with the murder of a Waterford Township man more than 10 years after they were initially considered possible suspects in the case, police said.
