ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, April 4, 2020
Friends, family mourn death of Henry Ford Health nurse who died from COVID-19
DETROIT – Lisa Ewald, a woman who spent two decades as a nurse, died from COVID-19 on Tuesday. Today would have been her 54th birthday.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 14,225; Death toll now at 540
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Dodging some evening showers
A cold front is generating light scattered showers that will end before morning. Clouds will hold tough overnight, with lows in the upper 30s.
4 Fast Facts
- Metro Detroit residents and businesses are helping the fight against coronavirus as Michigan cases surge. Click here to read more.
- Authorities identify the Wayne County Jail deputy who died from coronavirus (COVID-19). Click here to read more.
- Detroit landmarks illuminate the city skyline to honor frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Click here to read more.
- WDIV and ClickOnDetroit launch an effort to help local restaurants and frontline workers. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Detroit Police Department begins crackdown on large gatherings to prevent spread of coronavirus
With more than 3,500 coronavirus cases in Detroit, city officials are urging residents to follow Michigan’s stay-at-home order.
Since large gatherings are still a problem, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, is taking measures to stop the spread of coronavirus that include taking basketball nets down at parks.
CDC now recommends all Americans wear cloth masks to mitigate spread of coronavirus
Originally, it was believed that the virus was spread through large respiratory droplets from coughs and sneezes.
Experts now believe there is a significant amount of spread linked to people who aren’t showing symptoms -- meaning it could be transmitted by fine aerosol from talking or breathing.
Social Security beneficiaries don’t need to file abbreviated tax return to receive stimulus check
Many Americans will receive payments as part of a $2 trillion economic relief bill in the midst of the coroanvirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Social Security beneficiaries who don’t normally file tax returns will not have to file an abbreviated return to get their stimulus check.
Meijer to limit number of shoppers, promote social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus
As the coronavirus outbreak evolves in Michigan, Meijer is asking customers to limit the number of shoppers accompanying one another into the store.
The stores will also communicate appropriate social distancing protocols to customers through signage and broadcast announcements inside the store.
Read More
- Questions about coronavirus (COVID-19)? Ask Dr. McGeorge
- Help Me Hank: Resources during COVID-19 outbreak
- You can fish, boat as long as you use your own equipment during coronavirus outbreak
- WATCH: How to make your own face mask
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.