ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, April 4, 2020

DETROIT – Lisa Ewald, a woman who spent two decades as a nurse, died from COVID-19 on Tuesday. Today would have been her 54th birthday.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Dodging some evening showers

A cold front is generating light scattered showers that will end before morning. Clouds will hold tough overnight, with lows in the upper 30s.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

With more than 3,500 coronavirus cases in Detroit, city officials are urging residents to follow Michigan’s stay-at-home order.

Since large gatherings are still a problem, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, is taking measures to stop the spread of coronavirus that include taking basketball nets down at parks.

Originally, it was believed that the virus was spread through large respiratory droplets from coughs and sneezes.

Experts now believe there is a significant amount of spread linked to people who aren’t showing symptoms -- meaning it could be transmitted by fine aerosol from talking or breathing.

Many Americans will receive payments as part of a $2 trillion economic relief bill in the midst of the coroanvirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Social Security beneficiaries who don’t normally file tax returns will not have to file an abbreviated return to get their stimulus check.

As the coronavirus outbreak evolves in Michigan, Meijer is asking customers to limit the number of shoppers accompanying one another into the store.

The stores will also communicate appropriate social distancing protocols to customers through signage and broadcast announcements inside the store.

Read More

Friday, April 3, 2020 --