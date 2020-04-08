ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Severe weather in Metro Detroit: Track live radar, updates from Ben Bailey
DETROIT – Severe weather is expected on Tuesday night across Southeast Michigan. We’re tracking the latest.
7:30 p.m. update: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for all of southeast Michigan, with the exception for Sanilac County. Threats include large hail, scattered very large hail, isolated damaging wind gusts to 60 mph, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 18,970; Death toll now at 845
4 Fast Facts
- Livingston County care facilities preparing to take coronavirus patients from overwhelmed hospitals. Click here to read more.
- At-home coronavirus test kits aren’t approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Click here to read more.
- How to keep your glasses from getting foggy while wearing a mask. Click here to read more.
- Despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Ronald McDonald House Detroit is still helping families in need. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
What to do if you’re pulled over by police
What should you do if you’re pulled over by police while driving during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis?
Right now, the only time you should be driving is to get food or medicine, but if you get pulled over, it’s important to know how to keep yourself safe while interacting with the officer.
Coronavirus emergency declaration extended
The Michigan Senate and House have both voted to expand the state’s emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic by 23 days.
Why is COVID-19 death rate so high for African Americans?
Among the many statistics emerging during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis is the high number of deaths in Michigan’s African American population.
African Americans represent 41% of COVID-19 deaths in the state. The next-closest race is caucasian, at 28%.
Michigan suspends EMS licensing, regulation
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order on Tuesday that temporarily suspends licensing and regulation of emergency medical services during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Do you need to wear a mask to the store or while driving?
Several viewers have asked whether it’s safe to ride in a car without a face mask. The answer is yes, if it’s just you and your immediate family members in the car.
- Questions about coronavirus (COVID-19)? Ask Dr. McGeorge
- Help Me Hank: Resources during COVID-19 outbreak
- Detroit police seek missing 14-year-old boy
- MISS DIG 811 moves to postpone digging projects amid Michigan’s stay-at-home order
- Dearborn police investigating after 29-year-old woman found dead in bathtub
- Wisconsin voters wait for hours, others stay home amid virus
- Michigan AG cracks down on 3rd party Amazon retailers selling items at ‘grossly excessive’ prices during COVID-19 pandemic
- Landscapers fight for 'essential’ status amid coronavirus outbreak
