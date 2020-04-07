ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, April 6, 2020
Michigan Gov. Whitmer warns of PPE shortage, reminds residents to keep focus on slowing spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)
DETROIT – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday that Michiganders need to continue focusing on slowing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
“I think to see the real benefits of the work that we’ve done, it takes a few weeks to know what that really means,” she said. “But we do know that the most effective tool we have right now, as our hospitals are overwhelmed and we don’t have enough PPE (personal protective equipment), is to slow the spread of the virus.”
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases reach 17,221; Death toll up to 727
4 Fast Facts
- Detroit Tigers legend and Hall of Famer Al Kaline died Monday at the age of 85, sources tell Local 4. Click here to read more.
- The Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi will be converted into a care facility for coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, officials announced Monday. Click here to read more.
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the “stay-at-home” order, originally slated to end on April 14, will likely be extended as coronavirus cases continue to rise. Click here to read more.
- A positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test in a tiger at the Bronx Zoo has raised new questions about the risks of pets contracting the virus. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
What experts are using to predict peak of coronavirus
The call to “flatten the curve” has become a rallying cry during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, and one of those curves predicts a dire week is ahead in Michigan.
Experts predict Michigan will hit its peak in daily deaths from COVID-19 on April 9. But what’s really behind that prediction? Dr. Frank McGeorge is working to explain what goes into those models.
White House pushes unproven drug
President Donald Trump and his administration kept up their out-sized promotion Monday of an anti-malaria drug not yet officially approved for fighting the new coronavirus, even though scientists say more testing is needed before it’s proven safe and effective against COVID-19.
Kroger coronavirus plans
Kroger announced Monday that it is adopting several new measures to try to make its stores safer during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, including one-way aisles, a customer limit and more.
State to begin reporting COVID-19 recoveries
Michigan’s chief medical officer says the state will begin reporting coronavirus recoveries later this week.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said the data should be available this week, adding that it takes up to several weeks to fully recovery from COVID-19. “We’ll have to go back 30 days and see where those patients are,” Dr. Khaldun added.
Metro Detroit store concerns
Employees at some Metro Detroit stores said they are concerned about the possible spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) because nonessential items are still for sale and customers are “mall-walking” and passing time inside stores, creating crowds.
Nurses walk off job while protesting
The Sterling Heights police and fire departments said their hands are full trying to get nonessential businesses to follow the law and remain closed.
A majority of businesses are following the rules, but some are exploiting loopholes in the law to avoid closing. They are asked to close to help stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
What to do while Secretary of State branch offices are closed
Many people have asked what they are supposed to do if they need a Secretary of State branch.
Offices are currently closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Kiosks are also out of service.
