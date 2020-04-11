ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, April 10, 2020
Michigan unemployment: Self-employed, 1099-contractors, gig workers can apply Monday
DETROIT – Michigan will open applications for unemployment benefits for self-employed, contractors and gig workers on Monday, April 13.
Michigan’s self-employed workers, gig workers, 1099-independent contractors and low-wage workers affected by COVID-19 can apply for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) beginning Monday at 8 a.m.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 22,783; Death toll now at 1,281
4 Fast Facts
- Patients began arriving at the TCF Center in Detroit on Friday, as the convention center started its new role as a field hospital during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Click here to read more.
- Michigan forms task force to tackle racial disparities in coronavirus (COVID-19) death rates. Click here to read more.
- Detroit employees fighting on frontlines of pandemic to receive $800 a month extra in hazard pay. Click here to read more.
- A dog walker in Troy decided to spice up his daily ritual in an attempt to bring joy to his neighborhood. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Can cooks spread coronavirus?
Several viewers have asked a question similar to this one: “I’m all for supporting restaurants, but what about breathing or talking near prepared food? Should those who prepare food be required to wear a mask? It seems the virus could spread as they’re cooking and talking.”
COVID-19 outbreak reported Downriver nursing home
Rivergate Terrace Nursing Home in Riverview is a massive rehabilitation home that has become a COVID-19 hot spot.
Officials with the nursing home confirmed seven residents died from coronavirus, but management is accused of downplaying the true number is expected to be much higher.
How to safely remove and dispose of rubber gloves
Many people are throwing the rubber gloves they are wearing on the ground, which is dangerous, especially in the middle of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. If you choose to wear gloves, there is a proper way to safely remove and dispose of them.
Extended stay-at-home order clamps down on nonessential sales
Michigan Gov. Whitmer has extended the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order until the end of April and included new restrictions.
Modifications to the stay-at-home order limit what big-box stores such as Lowe’s and Home Depot should be allowed to sell.
Do healthy people get serious cases of coronavirus?
Experts have spent a lot of time emphasizing the importance of going out of your way to protect people at risk for severe disease, including anyone over 65 years old and individuals with chronic medical conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes and lung disease, because their odds of having severe cases is higher.
Read More
