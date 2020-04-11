ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, April 10, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan will open applications for unemployment benefits for self-employed, contractors and gig workers on Monday, April 13.

Michigan’s self-employed workers, gig workers, 1099-independent contractors and low-wage workers affected by COVID-19 can apply for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) beginning Monday at 8 a.m.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Several viewers have asked a question similar to this one: “I’m all for supporting restaurants, but what about breathing or talking near prepared food? Should those who prepare food be required to wear a mask? It seems the virus could spread as they’re cooking and talking.”

Rivergate Terrace Nursing Home in Riverview is a massive rehabilitation home that has become a COVID-19 hot spot.

Officials with the nursing home confirmed seven residents died from coronavirus, but management is accused of downplaying the true number is expected to be much higher.

Many people are throwing the rubber gloves they are wearing on the ground, which is dangerous, especially in the middle of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. If you choose to wear gloves, there is a proper way to safely remove and dispose of them.

Michigan Gov. Whitmer has extended the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order until the end of April and included new restrictions.

Modifications to the stay-at-home order limit what big-box stores such as Lowe’s and Home Depot should be allowed to sell.

Experts have spent a lot of time emphasizing the importance of going out of your way to protect people at risk for severe disease, including anyone over 65 years old and individuals with chronic medical conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes and lung disease, because their odds of having severe cases is higher.

Read More

Thursday, April 9, 2020 --