ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, April 11, 2020

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on April 11, 2020 at 7:36 p.m. (WDIV)

Michigan officials: 433 people have recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19)

DETROITThe state will report recovery numbers every Saturday.

Metro Detroit weather: High Wind Watch issued

After a dry Saturday evening, scattered showers develop in the post-midnight period. Lows in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius). South wind at 5 to 10 mph.

4 Fast Facts

