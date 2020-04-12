ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, April 11, 2020
Michigan officials: 433 people have recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19)
DETROIT – The state will report recovery numbers every Saturday.
Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 23,993; Death toll now at 1,392
Metro Detroit weather: High Wind Watch issued
After a dry Saturday evening, scattered showers develop in the post-midnight period. Lows in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius). South wind at 5 to 10 mph.
4 Fast Facts
- 4 employees at Metro Detroit Kroger stores die from COVID-19. Click here to read more.
- Meijer confirms first employee deaths from COVID-19. Click here to read more.
- Temporary hospital scaled back at Novi’s Suburban Collection Showplace. Click here to read more.
- US death toll from coronavirus exceeds Italy’s, making it highest in the world. Click here to read more.
