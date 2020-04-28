ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, April 27, 2020
Michigan Gov. Whitmer to request 28 day State of Emergency extension
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday that she will be requesting to extend the State of Emergency by 28 days. The State of Emergency, if not extended, will end Thursday.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 38,210; Death toll now at 3,407
Wayne County Health Department visits nursing homes
The Wayne County Health Department has made big moves in fighting coronavirus (COVID-19) in nursing homes.
The mission is to get more tests and personal protective equipment to prevent the spread of the virus.
MI Safe Start Plan
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer introduced the “MI Safe Start Plan” on Monday.
"We’re in a position to start thinking about what the future looks like,” Whitmer said as she provided a coronavirus (COVID-19) update.
Unemployment benefits process
One million Michigan residents are already receiving unemployment benefits, but there are thousands who are still struggling to get their own.
It’s important to know that even the smallest mistake can keep you from getting your check. Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester is answering some key questions about the process.
Eating at restaurants might look different
We might not know exactly what it will look like, but we do know going out to eat at restaurants will be different when the coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown ends. "It’s been horrible, said Nino Cutraro, of Bella Piatti in Birmingham.
That pretty much sums up the COVID-19 pandemic for the restaurant business. Restaurants are trying to rely on carryout, but there are none of the buzzy communal gatherings that make dining out such a big part of American life.
