ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, April 26, 2020

DETROIT – The Corrections Department said 1,411 prisoners had been tested at Lakeland and 777 were positive for COVID-19, according to a tally posted online Saturday.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Glorious Sunshine!

Clear skies will prevail overnight, with lows in the mid to upper 30s (1 to 3 degrees Celsius). North wind will steadily diminish to 3 to 6 mph.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Saturday, April 25, 2020 --