ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, April 26, 2020

11 deaths, high rate of infection at one Michigan prison
DETROIT – The Corrections Department said 1,411 prisoners had been tested at Lakeland and 777 were positive for COVID-19, according to a tally posted online Saturday.
Metro Detroit weather: Glorious Sunshine!
Clear skies will prevail overnight, with lows in the mid to upper 30s (1 to 3 degrees Celsius). North wind will steadily diminish to 3 to 6 mph.
- 5-year-old girl killed in house fire on Detroit’s west side. Click here to read more.
- SNL delivers a parody message from Gov. Whitmer, ‘that woman from Michigan’. Click here to read more.
- Ford to deploy skeleton crew Monday to prepare factories for future reopening. Click here to read more.
- Michigan governor imposes safety measures to protect consumers during pandemic. Click here to read more.
