ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, April 30, 2020

‘This is the people’s House’: Protesters flock to Michigan Capitol demanding state reopen
DETROIT – Protesters filled the state Capitol on Thursday, demanding Michigan reopen. Michigan has been under a stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic since March 23.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 41,379; Death toll now at 3,789
- Gov. Whitmer extends Michigan State of Emergency through May 28 after Legislature refused extension. Click here to read more.
- Attorney General Dana Nessel addressed concerns regarding charges that have not yet been filed in the Flint water investigation. Click here to read more.
- Oakland County approves $12 million for small businesses during COVID-19 pandemic. Click here to read more.
- 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the last 6 weeks. Click here to read more.
How accurate are the COVID-19 swab tests?
One of the most important elements to reopening is increased testing for COVID-19, yet many residents still have questions and concerns about testing issues.
Before we move forward, we should define testing to make sure everything is clear. Right now, we’re talking about swab testing the back of the nose to find virus particles that are being shed by someone with an active infection. Blood testing for antibodies -- which provides evidence of a prior infection -- isn’t ready for widespread use, but swab testing also has challenges.
Can face shields be as effective as a face mask?
A new study is bringing alternatives to face masks to light -- but do they provide the same protection?
Mask use in public places has become required, but many people are still using home-made masks because medical masks remain difficult to find.
Peace Corps volunteers
Three Peace Corps volunteers from Metro Detroit are sharing their stories with Local 4 after they were taken from remote villages around the world -- where they said they felt safe -- and thrust into the coronavirus (COVID-19) chaos back home in the United States.
COVID-19 cases in nursing homes
Nursing homes have been among the hardest hit places during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and that was the focus in Oakland County as leaders there unveiled new plans to address the issue.
Wayne County Juvenile detention center
Former Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility specialist Azanene Petty walked Local 4 through what led to April 6 being her final day on the job.
“We were only allowed to wear our masks any time we exited the building, like for lunch or going to public spaces outside of work, but there wasn’t an order allowing us to wear the mask while we were on duty,” said Petty.
