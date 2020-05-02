72ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, May 2, 2020

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, News, Nightside Report, Local News, Oakland County, Macomb County, Wayne County, Livingston County, Washtenaw County, St. Clair County, Lapeer County, Monroe County
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on May 2, 2020 at 7:50 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on May 2, 2020 at 7:50 p.m. (WDIV)

Child falls out of 8th-floor window in Southfield

DETROIT – A child fell out of an 8th floor window at the Regal Towers apartment complex in Southfield on Saturday.

Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 43,207; Death toll now at 4,020

Metro Detroit weather: Warmer Saturday afternoon, some showers late

Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny and warm. Temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees above average in most neighborhoods. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Friday, May 1, 2020 --

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: