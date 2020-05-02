ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, May 1, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a coronavirus media briefing on Friday, addressing her decision to extend the state’s emergency declaration after the state’s Legislature refused.

Whitmer signed an Executive Order on Thursday extending the State of Emergency through May 28. The Republican-led Legislature refused to extend the declaration. Whitmer was asking for a 28 day extension before she extended it herself.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Officials said Beaumont Wayne Hospital is expected to reopen soon to both patients with and without coronavirus (COVID-19). The hospital was a COVID-19-only care facility from the end of March until it closed in April.

It’s a question looming over many metro Detroit families: Will their children have in-person summer camp this year? Currently, the American Camp Association says camps are “awaiting further guidance from the CDC, as well as state and county public health authorities.”

With new information constantly coming in about the coronavirus (COVID-19), many people have questions concerning the pandemic. A viewer asked Local 4, “I often see people with gloves and no mask or a mask and no gloves -- which is better?”

A local high school student is ensuring COVID-19 patients feel loved through art. Isaiah Rubin wanted to come up with a creative way to help coronavirus patients and seniors in nursing homes not feel alone. When his high school closed its doors back in March, Rubin had a lot of time on his hands.

Are you still having issues with unemployment in Michigan? Help Me Hank held a live Q&A with a director from the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency on Friday at 1 p.m. on the Local 4 Facebook page.

Read More

Thursday, April 30, 2020 --