ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, May 1, 2020

Michigan Gov. Whitmer says decisions will not be political: ‘I’m not here to play games’
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a coronavirus media briefing on Friday, addressing her decision to extend the state’s emergency declaration after the state’s Legislature refused.
Whitmer signed an Executive Order on Thursday extending the State of Emergency through May 28. The Republican-led Legislature refused to extend the declaration. Whitmer was asking for a 28 day extension before she extended it herself.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 42,356; Death toll now at 3,866
- Michigan politics have gone national over the past 24 hours, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer added more fuel to the fire Friday. Click here to read more.
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order to resume construction, real estate and other outdoor jobs starting Thursday. Click here to read more.
- There’s not much happening in the world of sports these days, but a lot of people rely on the industry to make a living. Click here to read more.
- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that the COVID-19 pandemic is causing “untold fear and suffering” for older people around the world. Click here to read more.
Beaumont Wayne Hospital expected to reopen
Officials said Beaumont Wayne Hospital is expected to reopen soon to both patients with and without coronavirus (COVID-19). The hospital was a COVID-19-only care facility from the end of March until it closed in April.
Summer camps
It’s a question looming over many metro Detroit families: Will their children have in-person summer camp this year? Currently, the American Camp Association says camps are “awaiting further guidance from the CDC, as well as state and county public health authorities.”
Coronavirus (COVID-19) safety
With new information constantly coming in about the coronavirus (COVID-19), many people have questions concerning the pandemic. A viewer asked Local 4, “I often see people with gloves and no mask or a mask and no gloves -- which is better?”
Michigan teen collects handmade notes for COVID-19 patients
A local high school student is ensuring COVID-19 patients feel loved through art. Isaiah Rubin wanted to come up with a creative way to help coronavirus patients and seniors in nursing homes not feel alone. When his high school closed its doors back in March, Rubin had a lot of time on his hands.
Michigan unemployment agency
Are you still having issues with unemployment in Michigan? Help Me Hank held a live Q&A with a director from the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency on Friday at 1 p.m. on the Local 4 Facebook page.
