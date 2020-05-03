66ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, May 3, 2020

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on May 3, 2020 at 7:48 p.m.
Michigan congressman defends decision to run as third party candidate in presidential race

DETROIT – Libertarian presidential candidate and longtime Michigan congressman Justin Amash announced he is running for president as a third-party candidate during an interview Sunday morning.

Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 43,754; Death toll now at 4,049

Metro Detroit weather: Cooling off fast Sunday evening, still dry

Sunday night will be mostly clear and chilly. Furnaces will need to get started with overnight lows in the low 40s. North Zone and West Zone lows will be in the upper 30s in some neighborhoods.

Read the full forecast here.

