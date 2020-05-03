ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, May 3, 2020
Michigan congressman defends decision to run as third party candidate in presidential race
DETROIT – Libertarian presidential candidate and longtime Michigan congressman Justin Amash announced he is running for president as a third-party candidate during an interview Sunday morning.
Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 43,754; Death toll now at 4,049
Metro Detroit weather: Cooling off fast Sunday evening, still dry
Sunday night will be mostly clear and chilly. Furnaces will need to get started with overnight lows in the low 40s. North Zone and West Zone lows will be in the upper 30s in some neighborhoods.
- Dr. Khaldun on Meet the Press: Reopening Michigan’s economy must be 'incremental, data-driven’. Click here to read more.
- Detroit Dog Rescue reopens ‘Help Line’ as pet owners struggle to care for animals. Click here to read more.
- Oakland County man builds drive-in theater to safely hang out with friends amid outbreak. Click here to read more.
- Hard-to-count Arab Americans urged to prioritize census. Click here to read more.
