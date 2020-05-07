ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Police: 3-year-old found stabbed to death inside Inkster home
DETROIT – Police said a 3-year-old boy has been found stabbed to death inside an Inkster home. The mother of the child was missing initially. After 6 p.m., police told Local 4 that the mother was in custody and being questioned by police.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 45,054; Death toll now at 4,250
4 Fast Facts
- An argument led to a man getting shot outside an Inkster liquor store Wednesday, police said. Click here to read more.
- Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller filed a lawsuit against disposable wipe manufacturers on Wednesday. Click here to read more.
- Police have identified the man who was caught on video wiping his nose on the shirt of a woman who told him he was supposed to be wearing a mask inside a dollar store in Oakland County. Click here to read more.
- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is glad to be home after being discharged Wednesday from a Baltimore hospital, the court said. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Nurse fired from Sinai-Grace disputes claims he leaked photos
A nurse at Sinai-Grace Hospital claims he was fired for something he said he didn’t do.
At the height of the outbreak, images of body bags stored in a room went viral. Sal Hadwan said he was fired because of it.
Michigan real estate industry resumes
In-person home sales resume Thursday, but the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has changed the real estate industry. New precautions will in place when Michigan real estate agents get back to seeing clients.
Free rides to help victims fleeing violent situations, access essential needs
Uber has partnered with the Michigan Coalition To End Domestic & Sexual Violence (MCEDSV) to provide free transportation for survivors of domestic and sexual violence amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Uber donated $25,000 worth of free rides to MCEDSV, who will distribute them among individuals in need.
Absentee voting leads to record turnout
Michigan’s May 5 elections set records, Sec. of State Jocelyn Benson said Wednesday upending conventional notions of lower turnout for local elections and giving potential insight into how future, statewide elections could be held.
Fun ways to keep your kids active
With no school, no after-school activities and no sports teams to play on, keeping our children active can be a real challenge.
Parents are faced with yet another challenge -- how do you make sure your children stay active? It’s not easy, but one expert is sharing what works for her family.
Read More
