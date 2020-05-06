ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Macomb County woman attacks worker, spits on police after being asked to wear mask, officials say
DETROIT – A Macomb County woman who was asked to wear a mask inside a store due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) responded by attacking the employee and spitting on police officers, authorities said.
Kristin Hoff, 33, of Roseville, entered Nino Salvaggio’s in St. Clair Shores on April 26 without wearing a mask, police said.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 44,397; Death toll now at 4,179
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- National program to help honor students with virtual graduation. Click here to read more.
- Michigan attorney general confirms Gov. Whitmer’s executive orders are enforceable. Click here to read more.
- Beaumont Wayne Hospital is now open again after it shuttered temporarily during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Click here to read more.
- Michiganders pitched in nearly $3,000 to buy Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a pair of Cartier Buffalo sunglasses. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Coronavirus in nursing homes
Cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) are spreading through nursing homes and long-term care facilities across Metro Detroit.
Families with loved ones in nursing homes have reached out to the Local 4 Defenders. They worry and wonder about the care they’re getting.
COVID-19 complications in children
One of the most encouraging early beliefs about the coronavirus (COVID-19) was that it seemed to have little affect on children, but we’ve since learned that’s not always the case.
Meat shortage
A meat shortage in Metro Detroit could affect your next trip to the grocery store, and restaurants are also being forced to make changes. The meat shortage has already started, and it’s affecting what Metro Detroit residents can buy.
Pfizer coronavirus vaccine
The latest coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine to enter clinical trials will be made in Michigan. Pfizer announced the initial manufacturing will be conducted in Kalamazoo. Pfizer said the first U.S. study participants have received the experimental vaccine. The pharmaceutical giant is partnering with the German biotechnology company BioNTech in the effort.
Read More
- Questions about coronavirus (COVID-19)? Ask Dr. McGeorge
- Help Me Hank: Resources during COVID-19 outbreak
- Delta flight changes: Masks required, back-to-front boarding, no middle seating
- Should everyone buy a home pulse oximeter during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic?
- Carnival cruise line hopes to resume operations in August: What to know
- GM, Ford, FCA discuss tentative date to reopen Michigan auto plants
- Michigan issues guidelines on seeking non-COVID-19 related medical care
- Man who wiped nose on Oakland County worker who asked him to wear mask arrested
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.