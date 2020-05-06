ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, May 5, 2020

DETROIT – A Macomb County woman who was asked to wear a mask inside a store due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) responded by attacking the employee and spitting on police officers, authorities said.

Kristin Hoff, 33, of Roseville, entered Nino Salvaggio’s in St. Clair Shores on April 26 without wearing a mask, police said.

