ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, May 8, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on May 8, 2020 at 8:22 p.m. (WDIV)

Michigan Gov. Whitmer again extends expiration of licenses, ID cards, vehicle registrations due to COVID-19

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an order Friday again extending the expiration date of licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the order, if your vehicle registration, operator’s license or chauffeur’s license expired or will expire between Feb. 1 and June 30, you cannot be punished for driving until July 31.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 46,326; Death toll now at 4,393

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s plan to fully reopen the state

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has revealed the six stages of her plan to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and fully reopen the state.

Whitmer announced Thursday that she has extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order to May 28, the same date as her recently extended state of emergency.

What past events reveal about how long the coronavirus pandemic could last

We know everyone has questions and concerns regarding the coronavirus. Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge has been working diligently to answer them. There is one particular question that continues to resurface about when the coronavirus pandemic will be over.

GM releases plans to safely restart

The COVID-19 outbreak has created problems for automakers like GM, whose auto plants can employ thousands of people with some working closely in tight spaces.

The automaker released ‘Returning to Work with Confidence,' a 48-page booklet that auto industry analyst Alex Calderone said hits the right notes.

Unemployment rate skyrockets to 14.7% in April from 4.4% in March

With most of the nation under stay-at-home orders for the entire month of April, the U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7% -- the highest it has been since the Great Depression. In one month, the rate jumped more than 10 points from the 4.4% for the month of March.

Record unemployment leaves Michigan residents worrying about benefits

As the new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan slowly continue to decline, the economic toll this pandemic has taken is only getting worse.

Friday’s new jobs report proves it. About 20.5 million American jobs were lost in April. It’s the most sudden and largest drop since the government started tracking job loss in 1939.

Thursday, May 7, 2020 --

