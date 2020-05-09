ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, May 8, 2020
Michigan Gov. Whitmer again extends expiration of licenses, ID cards, vehicle registrations due to COVID-19
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an order Friday again extending the expiration date of licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations due to coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to the order, if your vehicle registration, operator’s license or chauffeur’s license expired or will expire between Feb. 1 and June 30, you cannot be punished for driving until July 31.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 46,326; Death toll now at 4,393
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- Attorney general says state commission has authority to prohibit guns in Michigan Capitol. Click here to read more.
- Officials confirm cause of Ray Township fire that led to statewide gas emergency during polar vortex. Click here to read more.
- Metro Detroit veteran comes home after beating COVID-19. Click here to read more.
- Scammers prey on emotions in the time of coronavirus (COVID-19) -- targeting grandparents and pets. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s plan to fully reopen the state
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has revealed the six stages of her plan to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and fully reopen the state.
Whitmer announced Thursday that she has extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order to May 28, the same date as her recently extended state of emergency.
What past events reveal about how long the coronavirus pandemic could last
We know everyone has questions and concerns regarding the coronavirus. Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge has been working diligently to answer them. There is one particular question that continues to resurface about when the coronavirus pandemic will be over.
GM releases plans to safely restart
The COVID-19 outbreak has created problems for automakers like GM, whose auto plants can employ thousands of people with some working closely in tight spaces.
The automaker released ‘Returning to Work with Confidence,' a 48-page booklet that auto industry analyst Alex Calderone said hits the right notes.
Unemployment rate skyrockets to 14.7% in April from 4.4% in March
With most of the nation under stay-at-home orders for the entire month of April, the U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7% -- the highest it has been since the Great Depression. In one month, the rate jumped more than 10 points from the 4.4% for the month of March.
Record unemployment leaves Michigan residents worrying about benefits
As the new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan slowly continue to decline, the economic toll this pandemic has taken is only getting worse.
Friday’s new jobs report proves it. About 20.5 million American jobs were lost in April. It’s the most sudden and largest drop since the government started tracking job loss in 1939.
Read More
- Questions about coronavirus (COVID-19)? Ask Dr. McGeorge
- Help Me Hank: Resources during COVID-19 outbreak
- Former Michigan basketball player Spike Albrecht helps children during coronavirus crisis
- Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Friday morning
- Uncommon May temperatures could affect Michigan farms, crops
- How unusual is May snow in Metro Detroit? A look back at weather history
- Doctors warn rare syndrome sickening Michigan kids
- House Democrats ask 5 companies to return coronavirus aid
- Virus restrictions reimposed amid patchwork re-openings
- US unemployment surges to a Depression-era level of 14.7%
- Poll: Most in US back curbing in-person worship amid virus
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.