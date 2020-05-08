ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, May 7, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order an additional two weeks. It is now in effect until May 28.

The governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” states that up to May 28, Michiganders can’t leave their homes except to run critical errands, engage in safe outdoor activities or to go to specified jobs.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has revealed the six stages of her plan to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and fully reopen the state.

Whitmer announced Thursday that she has extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order to May 28, the same date as her recently extended state of emergency.

With testing for COVID-19 being ramped up and expanded, more people are being diagnosed at earlier stages

The Henry Ford Health System Innovation Institute came up with the idea for a home care kit fairly early in the outbreak when it was clear that many people could avoid hospitalization if they just had a couple extra things at home -- and they are things you can get yourself.

Ford Motor Company plans to resume operations and production in North America on May 18, using a phased approach amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Children’s Hospital of Michigan is warning that a mysterious syndrome sickening children in New York and Europe is impacting children here too. It’s been named Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome.

Read More

Wednesday, May 6, 2020 --