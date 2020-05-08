ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, May 7, 2020
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extends stay-at-home order until May 28
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order an additional two weeks. It is now in effect until May 28.
The governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” states that up to May 28, Michiganders can’t leave their homes except to run critical errands, engage in safe outdoor activities or to go to specified jobs.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 45,646; Death toll now at 4,343
- The 2020 Detroit Lions season will begin Sept. 13 against the Chicago Bears. Click here to read more.
- A fire engulfed a pallet restoration facility Thursday on Detroit’s east side. Click here to read more.
- Insect experts say people should calm down about the big bug with the nickname “murder hornet” — unless you are a beekeeper or a honeybee. Click here to read more.
- The 2020 Ann Arbor Art Fair has been canceled due to safety concerns over the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to read more.
Whitmer outlines plan to stop spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has revealed the six stages of her plan to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and fully reopen the state.
Whitmer announced Thursday that she has extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order to May 28, the same date as her recently extended state of emergency.
Home care COVID-19 helps patients monitor symptoms at home
With testing for COVID-19 being ramped up and expanded, more people are being diagnosed at earlier stages
The Henry Ford Health System Innovation Institute came up with the idea for a home care kit fairly early in the outbreak when it was clear that many people could avoid hospitalization if they just had a couple extra things at home -- and they are things you can get yourself.
Ford plans to resume operations, production on May 18
Ford Motor Company plans to resume operations and production in North America on May 18, using a phased approach amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Doctors warn of rare syndrome being seen in Michigan children
Children’s Hospital of Michigan is warning that a mysterious syndrome sickening children in New York and Europe is impacting children here too. It’s been named Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome.
