ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, May 9, 2020
Inkster mother charged in deadly stabbing of 3-year-old son
DETROIT – On Saturday, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Inkster resident, Atiya Nina Muhammed, in connection with the death of her 3-year-old son.
Police arrested Muhammed, 26, earlier this week after her son Zion Reid was found dead.
Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 46,756; Death toll now at 4,526
Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Saturday evening, still breezy
Saturday evening will be fair, chilly and brisk. Temperatures will be in the middle 40s at dinner time then in the low 40s closer to midnight.
4 Fast Facts
