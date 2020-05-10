ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, May 9, 2020

DETROIT – On Saturday, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Inkster resident, Atiya Nina Muhammed, in connection with the death of her 3-year-old son.

Police arrested Muhammed, 26, earlier this week after her son Zion Reid was found dead.

