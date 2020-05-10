48ºF

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, May 9, 2020

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on May 9, 2020 at 7:19 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on May 9, 2020 at 7:19 p.m.

Inkster mother charged in deadly stabbing of 3-year-old son

DETROIT – On Saturday, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Inkster resident, Atiya Nina Muhammed, in connection with the death of her 3-year-old son.

Police arrested Muhammed, 26, earlier this week after her son Zion Reid was found dead.

Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 46,756; Death toll now at 4,526

Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Saturday evening, still breezy

Saturday evening will be fair, chilly and brisk. Temperatures will be in the middle 40s at dinner time then in the low 40s closer to midnight.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Friday, May 8, 2020 --

