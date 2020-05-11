ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, May 10, 2020

Beaumont doctor recovering from COVID-19 hopes people ‘take this pandemic seriously’

DETROIT – A Beaumont doctor treating the most critical COVID-19 patients ended up getting the virus himself.

Critical care physician Dr. Sanjay Dogra first tested negative for the virus -- but, when his COVID-19 symptoms persisted, he got another test.

It was positive.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Showers become widespread Mother’s Day

Rain is likely Sunday evening. It will be chillier with temperatures near 50°F, and the rain will be heavy at times.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Saturday, May 9, 2020 --