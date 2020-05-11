ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, May 10, 2020
Beaumont doctor recovering from COVID-19 hopes people ‘take this pandemic seriously’
DETROIT – A Beaumont doctor treating the most critical COVID-19 patients ended up getting the virus himself.
Critical care physician Dr. Sanjay Dogra first tested negative for the virus -- but, when his COVID-19 symptoms persisted, he got another test.
Metro Detroit weather: Showers become widespread Mother’s Day
Rain is likely Sunday evening. It will be chillier with temperatures near 50°F, and the rain will be heavy at times.
- Karl Menke, 77, of Owosso recently reopened his barber shop to the public, defying the state’s current stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Click here to read more.
- A 7-year-old girl was shot Sunday at 1:30 a.m. in the 15400 block of Burgess in Detroit, police say. Click here to read more.
- Dan Dickerson has been in the booth for the Tigers for 20 years, but right now, he’s at home like everyone else. Click here to read more.
- An Inkster mother accused of fatally stabbing her son to death faced a judge for the first time Sunday. Click here to read more.
