ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, May 21, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s plan to mitigate the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) requires people to be very conscious of how they spend their time. Michiganders are asked to stay home as much as possible -- but a new order issued on Thursday gives people more latitude.

Tim Evans is looking for his Pontiac Fieros. “These were all locked down the flood took them all out," Evans said. Evans’ famous Fiero collection is now scattered all over the village of Sanford

The Local 4 Defenders have uncovered new information about who is responsible for the failure of the Edenville Dam, which led to catastrophic floods in mid-Michigan. The situation has turned into a bitterly contested finger pointing match on who is to blame for the Edenville Dam failure.

Many people who lived in Sanford returned home to find nothing left after Tuesday’s dam failures and floods.

“Roads were blocked off so this is the first time we could get here," said Pat Perry. "It is astonishing. I can’t believe the devastation.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to loosen her coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions across the state, as many businesses and procedures are now able to open in some capacity.

Before she extended her first stay-at-home order on April 24, Whitmer had virtually shut down the entire state completely. No businesses were open. Restaurants and bars were closed.

