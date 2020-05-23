ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, May 22, 2020
Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends stay-at-home order until June 12, state of emergency until June 19
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order until June 12 and the state of emergency until June 19.
The stay-at-home order continues the closure of public places such as theaters, gyms and casinos to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Both executive orders were previously set to expire after May 28.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 53,913; Death toll now at 5,158
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- Every business along the main street in Sanford has been damaged by the flood. Click here to read more.
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer adds 3 counties to flood-related state of emergency. Click here to read more.
- Detroit public schools try to lure top talent with $51,700 starting salary for new teachers. Click here to read more.
- President Donald Trump on Friday labeled churches and other houses of worship as “essential" and called on governors nationwide to let them reopen this weekend. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Family believes former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick will be released from prison
Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick has been put in a 21-day quarantine at the Oakdale Federal Detention Center, and family members believe he will be released in June.
Federal officials said Killpatrick is still officially incarcerated, but he’s been put in the detention center in Louisiana.
How first day of reopening has gone in Northern Michigan
While Metro Detroit gets ready for a partial reopening next week, the northern part of the state has already seen bars, restaurants and retail back up and running.
Local 4′s Rod Meloni went north to see what the first days of reopening are like. He made his way to the town of Prudenville, just off of I-75.
How to safely navigate Memorial Day activities this weekend
If you’re hoping to enjoy some traditional Memorial Day activities this weekend there are ways to navigate it safely amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Many people are wondering how safe it is to swim in a pool or go to a lake. If you’re swimming the risk comes from the people at the pool -- not the pool itself.
Read More
- Questions about coronavirus (COVID-19)? Ask Dr. McGeorge
- Help Me Hank: Resources during COVID-19 outbreak
- Take a look inside popular bar, other businesses that just reopened in Northern Michigan
- ‘He made a mistake,' Michigan Democratic Party’s Black Caucus chair says about Biden
- Will coronavirus (COVID-19) infection rates drop this summer?
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.