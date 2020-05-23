ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, May 22, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order until June 12 and the state of emergency until June 19.

The stay-at-home order continues the closure of public places such as theaters, gyms and casinos to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Both executive orders were previously set to expire after May 28.

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick has been put in a 21-day quarantine at the Oakdale Federal Detention Center, and family members believe he will be released in June.

Federal officials said Killpatrick is still officially incarcerated, but he’s been put in the detention center in Louisiana.

While Metro Detroit gets ready for a partial reopening next week, the northern part of the state has already seen bars, restaurants and retail back up and running.

Local 4′s Rod Meloni went north to see what the first days of reopening are like. He made his way to the town of Prudenville, just off of I-75.

If you’re hoping to enjoy some traditional Memorial Day activities this weekend there are ways to navigate it safely amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Many people are wondering how safe it is to swim in a pool or go to a lake. If you’re swimming the risk comes from the people at the pool -- not the pool itself.

