ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, May 26, 2020
New tool shows Michiganders where their region is in Gov. Whitmer’s reopening plan, and why
DETROIT – A new dashboard tool is allowing Michigan residents to check how far along their region is in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reopening plan, an explanation for those decisions and coronavirus (COVID-19) risk factors for each area.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 55,104; Death toll now at 5,266
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- Recent findings on hydroxychloroquine as coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment not favorable. Click here to read more.
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer says husband’s attempt to move up boat queue was just a bad joke. Click here to read more.
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued an executive order to make it much easier for residents in the state to get tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Click here to read more.
- Pediatricians warn of higher drowning risk for children during coronavirus pandemic. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Why we can’t really calculate the true coronavirus (COVID-19) ‘death rate’
There’s a lot of confusion surrounding the term “death rate” when it comes to the coronavirus (COVID-19). What does that really mean, and how high is the virus’ death rate in Michigan and beyond?
How business went for Metro Detroit auto dealers
Tuesday was reopening day for Michigan’s auto dealers. The showrooms are open, though only via appointments, for the time being.
Dealerships have been selling cars online over the past few weeks, but that’s not the real car buying experience to which Michiganders are accustomed.
Retail reopens in Metro Detroit with uncertainty
Retail businesses and auto showrooms are reopening Tuesday in Metro Detroit with the uncertainty of changes designed to protect workers and customers from the coronavirus (COVID-19).
DeVos defends policy boosting virus aid for private schools
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is pushing ahead with a policy that will steer tens of millions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief to private primary schools and secondary schools across the nation.
Read More
- Questions about coronavirus (COVID-19)? Ask Dr. McGeorge
- Help Me Hank: Resources during COVID-19 outbreak
- Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, Twelve Oaks Mall reopening: New hours, COVID-19 safety rules
- Getting children involved in household chores teaches valuable lessons, improves mental health
- For trade students, online classes can’t replicate hands-on
- Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash on I-75
- Victim’s wife says fugitive student sought their neighbor
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.