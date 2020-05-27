ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, May 26, 2020

DETROIT – A new dashboard tool is allowing Michigan residents to check how far along their region is in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reopening plan, an explanation for those decisions and coronavirus (COVID-19) risk factors for each area.

There’s a lot of confusion surrounding the term “death rate” when it comes to the coronavirus (COVID-19). What does that really mean, and how high is the virus’ death rate in Michigan and beyond?

Tuesday was reopening day for Michigan’s auto dealers. The showrooms are open, though only via appointments, for the time being.

Dealerships have been selling cars online over the past few weeks, but that’s not the real car buying experience to which Michiganders are accustomed.

Retail businesses and auto showrooms are reopening Tuesday in Metro Detroit with the uncertainty of changes designed to protect workers and customers from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is pushing ahead with a policy that will steer tens of millions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief to private primary schools and secondary schools across the nation.

Monday, May 25, 2020 --