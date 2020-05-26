ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, May 25, 2020

DETROIT – The weather in Michigan is beautiful for Memorial Day weekend and the state has started to slowly reopen as coronavirus (COVID-19) cases decrease. But the large crowds suggest residents are relaxing too much about the dangers still posed by the virus. Health officials across the country have expressed concern about the crowds popping up in many places.

Retail businesses in Metro Detroit can finally reopen Tuesday, but some of the restrictions have them preparing for a completely different world.

It’s been a slow ramp up and a major learning cure for businesses, especially the smaller ones. For customers, Tuesday will require some patience.

A Metro Detroit doctor who knows the coronavirus (COVID-19) from every angle -- as an expert who treated it, a patient who survived it and a son who lost a father to it -- is sharing his important perspective on the threat.

Emergency crews responded to a house explosion in Birmingham on Monday morning.

The house, on the 1300 block of Chapin Avenue near Woodward Avenue, had visible damage to both the side and front brick.

