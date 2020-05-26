ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, May 25, 2020
Memorial Day crowds suggest Michiganders are too relaxed about coronavirus (COVID-19)
DETROIT – The weather in Michigan is beautiful for Memorial Day weekend and the state has started to slowly reopen as coronavirus (COVID-19) cases decrease. But the large crowds suggest residents are relaxing too much about the dangers still posed by the virus. Health officials across the country have expressed concern about the crowds popping up in many places.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 54,881; Death toll now at 5,240
4 Fast Facts
- Police said an 8-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man were shot on Detroit’s east side on Monday. Click here to read more.
- Health officials in Grand Traverse County say that two people visiting the area from out-of-state have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Click here to read more.
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the stay-at-home order late last week, but there are still segments of the state that will reopen this week. Click here to read more.
- Police discovered human skeletal remains over the weekend in a Monroe County drainage ditch, officials said. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Metro Detroit retail businesses prepare for modified reopening
Retail businesses in Metro Detroit can finally reopen Tuesday, but some of the restrictions have them preparing for a completely different world.
It’s been a slow ramp up and a major learning cure for businesses, especially the smaller ones. For customers, Tuesday will require some patience.
Metro Detroit doctor who survived COVID-19 shares story
A Metro Detroit doctor who knows the coronavirus (COVID-19) from every angle -- as an expert who treated it, a patient who survived it and a son who lost a father to it -- is sharing his important perspective on the threat.
Crews respond to house explosion in Birmingham
Emergency crews responded to a house explosion in Birmingham on Monday morning.
The house, on the 1300 block of Chapin Avenue near Woodward Avenue, had visible damage to both the side and front brick.
