Violent arrest of local woman sparks outrage; Ann Arbor deer cull is off; Briarwood Mall reopens

A video which surfaced this week showing a Washtenaw County sheriff’s deputy punching a black woman repeatedly while conducting an arrest in Ypsilanti Township has prompted outrage. Protesters have been blocking roads and gathering at the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office as tensions run high across the country following the killings of George Floyd in Minnesota and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky by police.

Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton launched an immediate investigation and called the images disturbing. He said the actions of the officer do not represent his department at all and several staff members have been placed on administrative leave. Meanwhile, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell called for a transparent investigation and said the incident was a “very serious setback” for the community.

What’s been happening:

🛍 Briarwood Mall reopened on Thursday with enhanced safety protocols and appointment-only shopping. (A4)

🦌 Ann Arbor’s deer cull is off this year. The deer management program was part of a recent $1.2 million budget cut as the city addresses the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. (A4)

🏠 A research group at the University of Michigan found that eviction cases were filed for one in every six rental housing units in Michigan in 2018. (A4)

🍺 Arbor Brewing Company’s original brewhouse is relocating after 25 years in downtown Ann Arbor. (A4)

🆘 According to a recent report, 97% of Ann Arbor businesses have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. (A4)

🤝 U-M medical students have partnered with Hope Clinic to deliver food to homebound residents in Washtenaw County. (A4)

🎭 Shakespeare in the Arb has canceled its 2020 season due to the coronavirus. It would have been the live theater production’s 20th anniversary. (A4)

🌿 The city of Ann Arbor wants your help this weekend pulling invasive plants from your yard, parks and nature areas. Here’s how you can get involved. (A4)

💇‍♂️ The owner of children’s hair studio zoey + joey said business will be “touch-and-go” when they reopen. (A4)

Good to know:

️🍔 The Taste of Ann Arbor is happening now through Sunday -- but not in the traditional sense. Check out the virtual event which includes creative contests and restaurant specials. (A4)

📺 Do you have children ages 6-11? U-M released a video that explains the coronavirus to this age group. (A4)

📖 Local 4 anchor and author Devin Scillian published his latest children’s book “Memoirs of a Tortoise” with Ann Arbor’s Sleeping Bear Press. (A4)

🎼 If you watch one thing today let it be these talented Pioneer High students who joined forces to perform a song from their canceled spring production -- remotely. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

“Really, I don’t feel like it’s a business. I feel like this is my hobby and the customers are my friends, which some of them became even like family actually.”

- Ayşe Uras, owner of Ayse’s Turkish Cafe which has transitioned to contactless carryout during the pandemic

