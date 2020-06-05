ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, June 4, 2020

DETROIT – Shelby Township’s police chief has been placed on paid administrative leave during an investigation into alleged comments he made on social media about the George Floyd protests across the country.

One of the alleged tweets from Chief Robert Shelide referred to people in a photo as “wild savages” and talked about “body bags for these vicious subhumans."

The Local 4 Defenders have continued to ask the Detroit Police Department about what they’ve learned about individuals infiltrating peaceful protests to cause chaos.

Police chief James Craig called them “outsiders and criminals,” but hasn’t offered details about who they are and what they are trying to accomplish.

Local 4 has learned why Detroit officials decided not to enforce the curfew Wednesday night when protesters continued to march through the streets past 8 p.m.

Mayor Mike Duggan said he let Detroit police Chief James Craig make the call on whether to enforce the curfew.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan joined a unity march through Detroit to honor the life of George Floyd.

The march was organized by Greater Grace Temple to honor Floyd. Whitmer and Duggan joined local clergy and law enforcement members, starting in Highland Park and ending on Woodward Avenue near Wayne State University.

Wednesday, June 3, 2020 --