ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, June 4, 2020
Shelby Township police chief on paid leave over social media comments about George Floyd protests
DETROIT – Shelby Township’s police chief has been placed on paid administrative leave during an investigation into alleged comments he made on social media about the George Floyd protests across the country.
One of the alleged tweets from Chief Robert Shelide referred to people in a photo as “wild savages” and talked about “body bags for these vicious subhumans."
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 58,241; Death toll now at 5,595
Watch live: Protesters march in Detroit for 7th straight night
4 Fast Facts
- Efforts to find a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine are about to take another major step forward, though declining cases could actually hamper those efforts. Click here to read more.
- Gov. Whitmer hopes haircuts will be allowed in Michigan “in the coming days and weeks.” Click here to read more.
- Detroit Zoo to reopen June 8 for members, with new procedures in place. Click here to read more.
- Michigan Senate passes bill requiring implicit bias, de-escalation police training amid national unrest. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Defenders investigate individuals infiltrating protests to cause chaos, violence
The Local 4 Defenders have continued to ask the Detroit Police Department about what they’ve learned about individuals infiltrating peaceful protests to cause chaos.
Police chief James Craig called them “outsiders and criminals,” but hasn’t offered details about who they are and what they are trying to accomplish.
Why officials didn’t enforce curfew Wednesday night
Local 4 has learned why Detroit officials decided not to enforce the curfew Wednesday night when protesters continued to march through the streets past 8 p.m.
Mayor Mike Duggan said he let Detroit police Chief James Craig make the call on whether to enforce the curfew.
Gov. Whitmer, Mayor Duggan join unity march through Detroit
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan joined a unity march through Detroit to honor the life of George Floyd.
The march was organized by Greater Grace Temple to honor Floyd. Whitmer and Duggan joined local clergy and law enforcement members, starting in Highland Park and ending on Woodward Avenue near Wayne State University.
Read More
