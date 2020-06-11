ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Michigan power outages: More than 340K without power due to severe storms
DETROIT – Power outages should be expected with damaging wind gusts being forecasted for Wednesday afternoon. Local 4 will be tracking the DTE Energy and Consumers Energy power outages in the link above.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 59,278; Death toll now at 5,711
- Detroit mother spends 33 days on ventilator right after emergency birth due to coronavirus. Click here to read more.
- Restaurants and bars across the state of Michigan finally got the green light to reopen this week, but one popular business in Detroit still hasn’t opened its doors. Click here to read more.
- Free COVID-19 testing will be available by appointment in Detroit on Saturday. Click here to read more.
- Detroit business owner disagrees with protesters’ demand to end Project Green Light. Click here to read more.
Lawmaker wants overhaul of unemployment agency
A state representative wants Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to completely overhaul the state’s unemployment agency.
Rep. Luke Meerman (R-88th District) wants the top boss of the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency removed. He also wants technology upgraded.
Northville family’s cottage destroyed in floods
A Northville family whose cottage was destroyed when dam failures caused catastrophic flooding in mid-Michigan said they thought they would retire in the next few years, but that’s no longer the case. Julie Ann Van Ameyde said her family is still reeling from the floods and feels forgotten by the government.
Ford recalls about 2.5M vehicles
Ford is recalling about 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S., Canada and elsewhere because of a nagging door latch problem and a brake fluid leak.
The door latch recall covers more than 2.1 million cars, SUVs and vans in the U.S. The latches can fail and cause the doors to open while the vehicles are moving. It’s the third recall for the same problem.
Howell restaurant owner sues former employees
The owner of a well-known Howell restaurant is suing former employees who criticized his business on social media. For more than two years, Kristen Kraft tended the bar and trained waitstaff at Howell’s Cello Italian Restaurant.
What Beaumont is doing to keep patients, public safe
People shouldn’t be afraid to go to the hospital. That’s the message Beaumont wants to convey.
Local 4 got a tour of how the hospital system is working to keep patients and the public safe during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
