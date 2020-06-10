ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, June 9, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke on calls to “defund the police,” as well as other issues on policing in an interview with The Root on Tuesday.

The Instagram Live interview was broadcast on Tuesday afternoon and Gov. Whitmer offered her opinions on some of the issues being highlighted by protesters, who have been marching for weeks to call for an end to police brutality, injustice and racism. Whitmer spoke to Terrell Jermaine Starr.

The Detroit City Council released a statement Tuesday urging the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners to adopt police reformations amid the national unrest over the killing of George Floyd.

Floyd, a Black man, was killed after a now-former Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while he was in police custody, handcuffed and laying on the ground.

Leaders of the Detroit protest group, who has marched in the city for the last 11 days, have released a list of demands ahead of a meeting with Mayor Mike Duggan and Police Chief James Craig on Tuesday.

Protest co-organizers Tristan Taylor and Nakia Wallace, who recently formed the organization Detroit Will Breathe, will meet with Duggan and Craig on Tuesday morning to discuss demands from the group who have been calling for an end to police brutality, among other things.

President Donald Trump ignited fresh controversy over his hard-line “law and order” push Tuesday by peddling yet another unfounded conspiracy theory, this time trying to raise suspicions about a 75-year-old protester who was hospitalized after being shoved by police and falling.

Health officials continue to emphasize the need for accurate testing to identify people infected by the coronavirus. But research is calling the accuracy of some tests into question.

“We are here today investigating what we believe is suspected cockfighting,” said Elise Ramsey of the Michigan Humane Society.

The MHS and Detroit police served a search warrant at a home on Thaddius in southwest Detroit after they got a tip. The home is suspected of cockfighting breeding and being a training center.

