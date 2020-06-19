Juneteenth in Ann Arbor; AAPS seniors graduate virtually; Treasure Mart announces closure

It’s almost the weekend -- happy Friday.

Today is Juneteenth, which commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States. Also referred to as “Freedom Day,” the holiday has been getting extra attention this year amid nationwide and global unrest following recent police killings of black Americans. Companies across the country are giving workers the day off today for the first time to observe, celebrate and take the opportunity to reflect on racial injustice.

Here in Ann Arbor, events are being held to mark Juneteenth, including a March for Change on the Diag, a silent kneel in memory of George Floyd outside University Hospital and a Walk for Racial Justice on Saturday morning.

Saturday also marks the official start of summer as the longest day of the year. Get ready for temps nearing the 90s and lots of sunshine.

Have a great weekend.

What’s been happening:

🎓 More than 1,300 Ann Arbor Public Schools seniors celebrated virtually and in vehicle processions on their respective campuses this past week. This sure will be a graduation to remember. (A4)

🖼 The end of an era: The owners of the iconic Treasure Mart announced they will be closing the store permanently due to health issues. The store reopened this week -- so head down and experience the one-of-a-kind shop before it’s too late. (A4)

🗣 Ann Arbor District Library has launched new initiatives to address racism in the local community. (A4)

🍎 Toyota has donated $140K to Food Gatherers to help bolster its summer food program, which is projected to experience unprecedented demand now that schools are closed and the financial impact of COVID-19 continues to strain local families. (A4)

🌆 Last weekend marked the first run of downtown street closures as restaurants, bars and retail try to offer safer distancing practices for workers and patrons on the busiest days of the week. (A4)

🍷 Longtime specialty store Blue Front is trying to liquidate its large beer and wine inventory by June 28 after announcing plans to close permanently this week. (A4)

☑️ And the winners are... See which community-generated designs will be featured on Ann Arbor’s “I Voted” stickers during the upcoming presidential election. (A4)

🎁 Father’s Day is this Sunday. Here are some seriously cool offerings from local businesses that the dad(s) in your life will love. (A4)

Good to know:

🏊‍♀️ Just when we thought the 2020 pool season was down the drain, the city announced that Fuller Park Pool will open on July 1. Operations will be different this year due to updated health and safety practices, but we’ll take any pool time we can get. (A4)

🌈 Want to smile? Browse these sidewalk chalk designs created by residents of all ages as part of Summer Festival’s new interactive programming. (A4)

📱 The annual Ann Arbor District Library Summer Game has officially kicked off. Explore the city, find codes, earn badges and buy library merch with your points. Here’s how to play. (A4)

🐐 Goatscaping is back at Gallup Park. Yes, as in goats. These cute little guys were brought back to munch on invasive plant species after a successful pilot program last year. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

“I feel very fortunate to live in the community that we do live in. We’ve always tried to be an active part of the community and I feel like people are really reaching out to us and wanting to support us because we’re local.”

- Todd Tribble, owner of Tribble Painting Company who was recently featured in A4′s Small Biz Saturday series

