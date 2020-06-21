ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, June 20, 2020

Protesters question Detroit leaders during public tribunal amid George Floyd marches
DETROIT – A public tribunal was held Saturday by on day 23 of protesting against police brutality.
Protesters said they’re planning to question Mayor Mike Duggan and Detroit Police Chief James Craig about the police brutality they said they’ve experienced.
