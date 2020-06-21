84ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, June 20, 2020

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on June 20, 2020 at 6:20 p.m. (WDIV)

Protesters question Detroit leaders during public tribunal amid George Floyd marches

DETROIT – A public tribunal was held Saturday by on day 23 of protesting against police brutality.

Protesters said they’re planning to question Mayor Mike Duggan and Detroit Police Chief James Craig about the police brutality they said they’ve experienced.

Metro Detroit weather: Staying warm through Saturday evening

Saturday evening will be mostly clear and warm. Temperatures will be in the 80s, and air conditioners and fans will keep humming into Saturday night.

4 Fast Facts

  • Protesters gather in Ypsilanti following the mayor’s controversial comment this week. Click here to read more.
  • Customs and Border Patrol clarifies surveillance flights over Detroit protests after members of Congress demand answers. Click here to read more.
  • Michigan Gov. Whitmer demands answers from Enbridge after a pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac was found damaged this week. Click here to read more.
  • A 44-year-old driver struck 3 pedestrians in Detroit before hitting other cars and a tree on Friday afternoon. Click here to read more.

Friday, June 19, 2020 --

