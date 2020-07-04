ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, July 3, 2020

DETROIT – There’s widespread agreement among experts in Michigan and throughout the country that wearing masks is an important way to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), but that was not always the case.

On a normal Friday night, Imperial Restaurant on Woodward Avenue in Ferndale would be slammed with people.

The popular spot is currently closed and one of its co-owners stepped down from his job after allegations of sexual harassment, racism and toxic behavior.

Another push began Friday to shorten the sentence for former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.

Ebony Magazine gathered dozens of faith leaders from around the country and many voiced their opinions on why Kilpatrick should be released from prison.

For many Americans, the Fourth of July will be more intimate this year. It also could be riskier. Saturday will be unlike any Independence Day in recent memory. From Atlanta to San Diego, hundreds of fireworks shows have been canceled as officials restrict large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, especially as infections surge across the U.S.

Many people thought by now public places would be back open in a much larger capacity. But the coronavirus continues its mutated spread and the weekend is looking more limited than we expected.

We’ve spent months staying home, staying safe and staying indoors. Unfortunately, that can lead to those magic words: “Mom, I’m bored.”

It’s hard coming up with fun things to do with the little ones since they’re home all the time and it’s an even bigger challenge on those rainy days.

