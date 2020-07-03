ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, July 2, 2020

DETROIT – The Oakland County Sheriff announced charges relating to an incident Wednesday where a woman pulled a gun in an Orion Township parking lot.

The incident went viral on social media. Video from the scene show the barrel of the gun pointed directly at the camera.

Consumer investigator Hank Winchester is getting expert insight into what’s happening in Michigan and what people on unemployment need to know.

The newly released unemployment numbers show that more than 4.8 million people either went back to their existing jobs or found a new one. Unemployment is now down to just over 11 percent.

Nathaniel Townsend Jr. was killed last month when someone shot inside his home. His family came forward, pleading for help in a case that’s gone cold.

Unable to get a word out, Marlisha Roby cried, as she thought about her 4-year old son Nathaniel ‘Messiah’ Townsend Jr, “I just want to say. I want justice for my son. He was only 4 years old. He didn’t deserve none of this. He was too jolly, he didn’t get a chance to live his life.”

There are more than 130 potential coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines currently being worked on by researchers around the world. Of those, 19 are being tested in humans.

After some encouraging initial results, researchers remain cautiously optimistic that a safe and effectively vaccine can be made. Some of the biggest questions will be answered in the next few weeks as large-scale human trials roll out around the globe.

A Red Robin restaurant in Clinton Township closed after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Ownership believes the employees caught the virus weeks ago at a basement party.

The Red Robin on Hall Road east of Hayes Road shut down Sunday and spent the last several days closed for cleaning. It got full disinfecting treatments Sunday and Monday.

Five people and a dog have been rescued from a sinking boat in Saginaw Bay.

The 50-foot vessel was halfway submerged and one person wearing a life jacket was in the water when a Coast Guard rescue boat arrived after 11 a.m. Wednesday, the Coast Guard said Thursday in a release.

