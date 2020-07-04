84ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, July 4, 2020

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, News, Nightside Report, Local News, Oakland County, Macomb County, Wayne County, Livingston County, Washtenaw County, St. Clair County, Lapeer County, Monroe County
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on July 4, 2020 at 6:20 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on July 4, 2020 at 6:20 p.m. (WDIV)

Detroit police investigate quintuple shooting that killed 1, injured 4

DETROIT – A family of five was shot in their vehicle on Saturday morning while they were returning home from a family BBQ, police say.

A 39-year-old woman was killed. A 40-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy are in critical condition. The other two victims are boys, ages 12 and 9. They are expected to survive.

Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 65,533, Death toll now at 5,972

Metro Detroit weather: A hot, hot holiday evening Saturday

Saturday evening will be fair and hot to very warm. Temperatures will still be near 90 degrees before dinner and cookouts begin.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • A Roseville family turned a tragic collision into action on Saturday, urging residents not to drink and drive. Click here to read more.
  • At least 3 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have been tied to a Lansing veterinary clinic, and more infections are suspected. Click here to read more.
  • Michigan officials say requests for absentee ballots have increased by 350% this year compared to 2016 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Click here to read more.
  • The village of Sanford begins recovering from devastation caused by the mid-Michigan flood -- but funding is still needed. Click here to read more.

Friday, July 3, 2020 --

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: