ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, July 4, 2020

DETROIT – A family of five was shot in their vehicle on Saturday morning while they were returning home from a family BBQ, police say.

A 39-year-old woman was killed. A 40-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy are in critical condition. The other two victims are boys, ages 12 and 9. They are expected to survive.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: A hot, hot holiday evening Saturday

Saturday evening will be fair and hot to very warm. Temperatures will still be near 90 degrees before dinner and cookouts begin.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Friday, July 3, 2020 --