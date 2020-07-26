80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, July 25, 2020

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, News, Nightside Report, Local News, Oakland County, Macomb County, Wayne County, Livingston County, Washtenaw County, St. Clair County, Lapeer County, Monroe County
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on July 25, 2020 at 6:41 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on July 25, 2020 at 6:41 p.m. (WDIV)

$3,000 reward offered for 12-year-old girl’s stolen puppy in Flat Rock

DETROIT – Anyone with information is urged to contact the Michigan State Police Department at 734-242-3500. You can remain anonymous.

Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 76,978; Death toll now at 6,149

Metro Detroit weather: Sun shining, temps climbing Saturday

Blue skies and hotter weather are on the menu this weekend.

Temps climb 5 to 10 degrees above average as we grab our masks, sunglasses and sun block.

Rain arrives shortly after the weekend ends. It remains warm and becomes less humid by the middle of next week.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • A 10-year-old girl was killed Saturday when a truck ran a red light and a tractor fell on top of her mother’s car. Click here to read more.
  • Regis Philbin, the legendary broadcaster who hosted the talk show “Live With Regis & Kathie Lee!” and later “Live With Regis & Kelly!,” has died at age 88. Click here to read more.
  • A 42-year-old man is in critical condition after a stabbing on Detroit’s west side. Click here to read more.
  • Inmates at Michigan’s state prisons and those who advocate for their rights are raising concerns regarding the heat behind bars because most of the state’s 29 prisons don’t have air conditioning. Click here to read more.

Friday, July 24, 2020 -- Sunday, July 26, 2020

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: