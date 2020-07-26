ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, July 25, 2020

DETROIT – Anyone with information is urged to contact the Michigan State Police Department at 734-242-3500. You can remain anonymous.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Sun shining, temps climbing Saturday

Blue skies and hotter weather are on the menu this weekend.

Temps climb 5 to 10 degrees above average as we grab our masks, sunglasses and sun block.

Rain arrives shortly after the weekend ends. It remains warm and becomes less humid by the middle of next week.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Friday, July 24, 2020 -- Sunday, July 26, 2020