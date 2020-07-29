ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Gov. Whitmer: Today’s actions affect decision on in-person learning in coming weeks
DETROIT – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that a decision to allow -- or rather, not allow -- K-12 schools to resume in-person learning won’t be made until just before the school year begins.
Whitmer’s current plan for returning to school in the fall requires each Michigan school district to establish learning plans for phases three through five of the state’s MI Safe Start Plan.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 79,176; Death toll now at 6,170
4 Fast Facts
Be Informed
1-year-old twin killed, sibling hospitalized
Sources tell Local 4 that 1-year-old twins have been severely beaten in Ecorse and one of them has died. The other sibling is still in a hospital.
Police are investigating the incident. The boys allegedly suffered severe abuse at the hands of their mother’s boyfriend, sources said.
Activist group calls for James Craig’s resignation
Activist group “Detroit Will Breathe” is calling for Detroit Police chief James Craig to resign in the wake of multiple officer involved shootings over the past few weeks.
The leader of the group, Tristan Taylor, said he thinks none of the shootings were justified. That includes an incident where one man shot at an officer at point blank range.
Teen charged as adult in fatal shooting
A 15-year-old boy has been charged as an adult with second-degree murder after allegedly fatally shooting a 10-year-old boy in the chest in Warren last week.
Christopher Deshawn Simmons, of Detroit, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearms, officials said. The second-degree murder charge mandates a life sentence in prison.
Detroit Federation of Teachers lists safety demands
The Detroit Federation of Teachers has a list of demands for the school district. The bottom line is they want to make sure schools are 100 percent safe not only for the staff, but the students as well.
Read More
