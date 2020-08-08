ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Aug. 7, 2020

Warren residents create barricade to trap 20-year-old woman driving drunk, police say
DETROIT – A group of Warren residents took matters into their own hands when they saw a 20-year-old woman allegedly driving drunk in their neighborhood, creating their own barricade to trap her and lead to her arrest, according to authorities.
Warren police cruiser video showed officers arresting Lillian Valente, 20, of Sterling Heights, in Warren’s St. Anne neighborhood.
Green ooze property cleanup underway
The owner of the Madison Heights building linked to green ooze that seeped onto I-696 has finally started to clean up his worrisome Detroit property after months of pressure from city and state officials.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extends Michigan state of emergency
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended the Michigan state of emergency through Sept. 4, citing an uptick in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and the looming return of in-person learning at schools.
Taser shot through window of stolen dump truck
An officer shot a Taser through the window of a stolen dump truck at a Wyandotte junkyard to take down a man accused in a crime spree that included two late-night break-ins and a chase in which he escaped police, according to authorities. On Saturday, the man climbed through the window of a Wyandotte home while the family slept, police said.
Detroit Lions still planning to have fans at Ford Field this season
The first week of the NFL season is about a month away, and the Detroit Lions are still planning to have fans at Ford Field for kickoff. The Lions believe at least some fans will be able to attend all eight games, but it’s not a certainty.
