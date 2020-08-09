76ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:09 p.m. (WDIV)

Michigan’s Central, Eastern, Western universities to reopen without football

DETROIT – A big announcement in college sports Saturday -- the Mid-American Conference (MAC) has canceled its 2020 football season due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic -- impacting multiple Michigan universities and their athletes.

Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 86,889; Death toll now at 6,250

Metro Detroit weather: Ready for the sauna?

First and foremost, our evening weather will be spectacular -- take advantage of this! Overnight, skies will be mostly clear to the south, and mostly cloudy north with a possible shower or thunderstorm there -- the farther north you are, the better the chance.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 -- Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020

