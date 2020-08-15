ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Aug. 14, 2020

Macomb County has highest rate of virus cases in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – During Friday’s coronavirus briefing, the state’s top doctor gave a warning to counties in Southeast Michigan. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical officer, noted that while the City of Detroit has pushed the COVID-19 positivity rate to just 2.6 percent, nearby counties with much higher rates have essentially placed the Motor City under siege.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 91,140; Death toll now at 6,300
2 adults, 8-month-old shot on Detroit’s east side
Police are investigating after they said a man, a woman, and an 8-month-old baby were shot on Detroit’s east side on Friday evening.
Police said the three victims were in a black Honda SUV when a suspect drove up in a Dodge Ram opened fire, and fled on foot.
Michigan high school football postponed
The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) announced Friday that the fall football season has been moved to the spring amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Teen fatally shoots man accused of viciously beating mother
Detroit police said a 14-year-old boy fatally shot his mother’s 38-year-old boyfriend early Friday morning because the boyfriend was assaulting his mother.
Police said the shooting happened during a domestic dispute at a home on Steel Street, in the area of 8 Mile Road and Schaefer Highway on the city’s west side.
Canada, US border closure extended again
Officials in Canada and the United States have decided to keep the countries’ border closed to non-essential travel for another month to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The current extension of the border crossing restrictions is set to expire Aug. 21. That is now extended another 30 days to Sept. 21. The restrictions were first announced on March 18 and were extended in April, May, June, July and now until Sept. 21.
