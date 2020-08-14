ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020

Michigan Senate calls rare Saturday session to debate forcing school districts to offer in-person option
DETROIT – The Michigan Senate is calling a special Saturday session to tackle the debate centered around forcing school districts to offer an in-person option.
Among the topics of debate is whether schools would risk losing their funding if they don’t offer an in-person option, but that’s not a done deal.
Watch live tonight: Education Town Hall
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 90,392; Death toll now at 6,289
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- Michigan will hold its annual land auction this fall, offering more than 200 parcels of surplus land across the state. Click here to read more.
- Hundreds of millions of dollars are donated to presidential campaigns, and scammers are trying to capitalize on that opportunity at every turn. Click here to read more.
- Government and school officials in Michigan have said they want to follow the science when it comes to reopening schools this fall, but studies continue to yield mixed findings in terms of the connection between children and the spread of the coronavirus. Click here to read more.
- New details are being released in the case of suspected Detroit serial killer Deangelo Martin. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
How to make sure a tutor is safe to bring into your home
Are you considering hiring a tutor to come to your home and teach your children this fall as many school buildings remain closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic?
“You are going to have them probably alone with your kids for several hours,” former FBI agent Ned Timmons said. “We’ve got to see who these people are.”
Metro Detroit parents, teachers weigh in on upcoming school year
It will be perhaps one of Local 4 News’ most important town halls to date. As parents get ready to send their children to school, there is still a sense of confusion.
Metro Detroit parents and teachers, even some students, discuss the upcoming 2020-21 school year as districts decide whether to conduct classes virtually and/or in person.
How to set your child up for a successful remote learning experience
With the school year fast approaching it may be time to rethink where your student is set up for remote learning. Children will likely be spending a chunk of time learning from home at the start of the school year.
An inside look at how Amazon in Romulus has changed
With stay-at-home orders and social distancing rules in effect due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many people have relied on Amazon to get them through the last several months
Read More
- Here’s what Michigan school districts have planned for the fall amid the pandemic
- School Confessionals: Share your thoughts, concerns about return to in-person learning
- View list: Michigan school district return plans for 2020-21
- Survey results: Should kids return to in-person school this fall?
- School confessional: ‘Feeling like we are choosing our job vs. our child’s wellbeing’