ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. (WDIV)

Police search for man wanted in connection with Sumpter Township quadruple homicide

DETROIT – A statewide manhunt is underway for a man identified as Raymond Lee Bailey, of Sumpter Township, who is wanted in connection to a quadruple homicide.

Officers found two men and two women who were all in their thirties shot to death in Sumpter Township on Saturday. Bailey, 37, is reportedly the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims.

Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 92,720; Death toll now at 6,324

Metro Detroit weather: Fair skies Sunday evening with lower humidity

Sunday evening will be clear and mild. A dry northwesterly wind will drop temperatures to the low 70s by dinnertime.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back into session to vote on a bill prohibiting the USPS from implementing any changes to operations or level of service. Click here to read more.
  • A 58-year-old woman was killed amid an altercation in Detroit. Click here to read more.
  • An eight-unit apartment building caught fire in Rochester Hills, possibly after being struck by lightning. Click here to read more.
  • A new report states that 43 percent of schools around the world lacked basic access to hand washing facilities before the coronavirus pandemic. Click here to read more.

Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 --

