ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020

Police search for man wanted in connection with Sumpter Township quadruple homicide
DETROIT – A statewide manhunt is underway for a man identified as Raymond Lee Bailey, of Sumpter Township, who is wanted in connection to a quadruple homicide.
Officers found two men and two women who were all in their thirties shot to death in Sumpter Township on Saturday. Bailey, 37, is reportedly the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims.
