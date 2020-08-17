ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020

DETROIT – A statewide manhunt is underway for a man identified as Raymond Lee Bailey, of Sumpter Township, who is wanted in connection to a quadruple homicide.

Officers found two men and two women who were all in their thirties shot to death in Sumpter Township on Saturday. Bailey, 37, is reportedly the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Fair skies Sunday evening with lower humidity

Sunday evening will be clear and mild. A dry northwesterly wind will drop temperatures to the low 70s by dinnertime.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 --