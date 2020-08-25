ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Aug. 24, 2020

How Southfield mother found out her daughter, declared dead hours before, was still alive
DETROIT – A Southfield woman said she received a phone call that her daughter was still breathing hours after she had been pronounced dead at their home.
Southfield Fire Department paramedics were called around 7:30 a.m. Sunday to a home where a 20-year-old woman had gone into cardiac arrest, officials said.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 97,660; Death toll now at 6,397
A look at convalescent plasma as a treatment for coronavirus
It is the latest treatment to win emergency use authorization from the Federal Drug Administration, but exactly what is convalescent plasma?
Some regard it as a very old idea that may be helpful against the new virus. It is also seen as a precious resource in the battle against COVID-19.
Michigan’s budget outlook is not as bad as expected
Michigan’s budget outlook is not as bad as was thought — thanks to federal pandemic relief aid, higher consumer spending and tax payments than expected, and a quicker recovery by the manufacturing and auto industries, officials said Monday.
Metro Detroit priest’s baptism found invalid
A Metro Detroit Catholic priest got an unwelcome and startling bit of news earlier this month. It turns out he wasn’t a priest after all or technically even Catholic. The Archdiocese of Detroit’s own video and pictures help tell this local priest’s story.
Earthquake in SE Michigan: Here’s what people felt
We’ve received a long list of firsthand accounts from Friday evening’s earthquake in southeastern Michigan.
The 3.2 magnitude earthquake happened at 6:55 p.m., 1.9 miles SSE of Detroit Beach. The quake depth was updated to 5.7 miles. If you felt it, let us know what it was like here.
