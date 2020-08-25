86ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Aug. 24, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on July 30, 2020 at 8:31 p.m. (WDIV)

How Southfield mother found out her daughter, declared dead hours before, was still alive

DETROIT – A Southfield woman said she received a phone call that her daughter was still breathing hours after she had been pronounced dead at their home.

Southfield Fire Department paramedics were called around 7:30 a.m. Sunday to a home where a 20-year-old woman had gone into cardiac arrest, officials said.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 97,660; Death toll now at 6,397

4 Fast Facts

  • Students and their families headed to the University of Michigan campus on Monday as students start moving in. Click here to read more.
  • The mother of a Southfield woman who was declared dead, taken to a funeral home and suddenly found to be breathing again spoke with Local 4 about the devastating rollercoaster of emotions. Click here to read more.
  • An issue in Royal Oak involving a falling tree limb that caused serious damage to a parked car is drawing attention. Click here to read more.
  • A drunk 17-year-old girl who had vomit on her shirt and fell onto the ground during a traffic stop got in the driver’s seat of an SUV and fled Pontiac police before crashing into a pole. Click here to read more.

Be Informed

A look at convalescent plasma as a treatment for coronavirus

It is the latest treatment to win emergency use authorization from the Federal Drug Administration, but exactly what is convalescent plasma?

Some regard it as a very old idea that may be helpful against the new virus. It is also seen as a precious resource in the battle against COVID-19.

Michigan’s budget outlook is not as bad as expected

Michigan’s budget outlook is not as bad as was thought — thanks to federal pandemic relief aid, higher consumer spending and tax payments than expected, and a quicker recovery by the manufacturing and auto industries, officials said Monday.

Metro Detroit priest’s baptism found invalid

A Metro Detroit Catholic priest got an unwelcome and startling bit of news earlier this month. It turns out he wasn’t a priest after all or technically even Catholic. The Archdiocese of Detroit’s own video and pictures help tell this local priest’s story.

Earthquake in SE Michigan: Here’s what people felt

We’ve received a long list of firsthand accounts from Friday evening’s earthquake in southeastern Michigan.

The 3.2 magnitude earthquake happened at 6:55 p.m., 1.9 miles SSE of Detroit Beach. The quake depth was updated to 5.7 miles. If you felt it, let us know what it was like here.

