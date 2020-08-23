85ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:28 p.m. (WDIV)

Dozens tear-gassed, arrested on Woodward Avenue amid Downtown Detroit protest

DETROIT – The group Detroit Will Breathe has been vocal about their opposition to the “Operation Legend” initiative bringing federal agents to Detroit and cites across the U.S.

The group led a protest on Saturday night that ended with the arrest of more than 40 of about 100 protesters who blocked off part of Woodward Avenue.

Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 96,792; Death toll now at 6,393

Metro Detroit weather: Warm, dry Sunday evening; hot tomorrow with storms possible

After a 90-degree day, it remains very warm Sunday evening. It will be mild overnight. Hot and humid weather remains tomorrow, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms that mean business.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • Five teens in a stolen vehicle crashed into a pickup and semi truck while evading Warren police. Click here to read more.
  • Nearly half of the prisoners at the Muskegon Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report. Click here to read more.
  • A Fraser man jumped into the Detroit River alongside a DFD sergeant to help save drowning girls. Click here to read more.
  • A Bloomfield Hills student athlete has tested positive for COVID-19. Click here to read more.

Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 --

