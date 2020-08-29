73ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:20 p.m.
‘Thank God he didn’t kill me’ -- Dearborn Heights man tries to convince gunman to disarm after deadly shooting

DETROIT – Police are investigating a multiple-homicide at an apartment complex in Dearborn Heights that ended in a police shooting on Saturday.

Officials say the shooter killed two people at the Cherry Hill Village Apartments on Yorkshire Street before firing shots at police officers who had responded to the scene.

Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 101,478; Death toll now at 6,467

Metro Detroit weather: Saturn-spotting this cool Saturday evening

Saturday evening will be fair with cooler, more crisp conditions. Temps will be near 70 degrees by sunset. Shortly afterward, Saturn will be visible to the upper right of the waxing gibbous moon.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 --

