ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020

DETROIT – Police are investigating a multiple-homicide at an apartment complex in Dearborn Heights that ended in a police shooting on Saturday.

Officials say the shooter killed two people at the Cherry Hill Village Apartments on Yorkshire Street before firing shots at police officers who had responded to the scene.

