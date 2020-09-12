61ºF

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Sept. 11, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Oakland County, Macomb County, News, Nightside Report, Local News
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Sept. 11, 2020 at 8:03 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Sept. 11, 2020 at 8:03 p.m. (WDIV)

Metro Detroit COVID-19 survivor warns: Don’t let down your guard around COVID-19

DETROIT – Nina Lewellen is a healthy mother of two who said she was cautious about the coronavirus this spring.

“I definitely took the precautionary measures. I definitely quarantined. I stayed home with my kids, I worked from home. So I did what i was supposed to do,” said Lewellen. But in June, as the stay-at-home order was lifted and things started to relax, so did Lewellen.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 110,832; Death toll now at 6,578

4 Fast Facts

  • Parents, who are now more deeply involved in their child’s learning, are increasingly raising concerns about their child’s inability to pay attention or complete tasks. Click here to read more.
  • Police are offering a $3,000 reward to help find who is responsible for a hate crime committed in Warren. Click here to read more.
  • The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging local officials in counties affected by Eastern Equine Encephalitis to consider postponing, rescheduling or cancelling outdoor activities. Click here to read more.
  • Police are searching for a 2-year-old boy named Carson Hayes who was last seen around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Click here to read more.

Be Informed

4 Metro Detroit spots make list of ’101 best pizzas in America'

It’s no secret that the Detroit-area is one of the best pizza regions in the U.S.

The Daily Meal published their list of the “101 Best Pizzas in America” this week, and four Metro Detroit staples made the list. You probably won’t be too surprised.

Funeral held for corporal killed in attack at Wayne County Jail

The final farewell to Corporal Bryant Searcy was Friday at Third New Hope Baptist Church on Detroit’s west side. Grieving loved ones walked past officers and deputies as they prepared to say goodbye to Searcy. His fellow deputies stood outside the church to pay their last respects.

Detroit fire boat named in honor of fallen firefighter

A new Detroit fire boat was named on Friday in honor of fallen Detroit firefighter Sivad Johnson.

Johnson died on Aug. 21 after going into the Detroit River, near Belle Isle, to save young children from drowning in the river. His body was recovered the next day by the Detroit Police Department and DFD divers. The children were rescued.

FBI to launch federal hate crime investigation on attack on Warren family

Within two days, the Hall family had their tires slashed, swastikas drawn on their vehicles, shots fired at their home and their front window smashed.

Warren police released video of a man outside the home holding a gun Friday and announced a $3,000 reward for information to help find who is responsible.

Read More

Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 --

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: