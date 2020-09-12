ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Sept. 11, 2020

DETROIT – Nina Lewellen is a healthy mother of two who said she was cautious about the coronavirus this spring.

“I definitely took the precautionary measures. I definitely quarantined. I stayed home with my kids, I worked from home. So I did what i was supposed to do,” said Lewellen. But in June, as the stay-at-home order was lifted and things started to relax, so did Lewellen.

It’s no secret that the Detroit-area is one of the best pizza regions in the U.S.

The Daily Meal published their list of the “101 Best Pizzas in America” this week, and four Metro Detroit staples made the list. You probably won’t be too surprised.

The final farewell to Corporal Bryant Searcy was Friday at Third New Hope Baptist Church on Detroit’s west side. Grieving loved ones walked past officers and deputies as they prepared to say goodbye to Searcy. His fellow deputies stood outside the church to pay their last respects.

A new Detroit fire boat was named on Friday in honor of fallen Detroit firefighter Sivad Johnson.

Johnson died on Aug. 21 after going into the Detroit River, near Belle Isle, to save young children from drowning in the river. His body was recovered the next day by the Detroit Police Department and DFD divers. The children were rescued.

Within two days, the Hall family had their tires slashed, swastikas drawn on their vehicles, shots fired at their home and their front window smashed.

Warren police released video of a man outside the home holding a gun Friday and announced a $3,000 reward for information to help find who is responsible.

Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 --