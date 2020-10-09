West Bloomfield home raided in connection with Warren, Detroit triple-homicide

WARREN, Mich. – A house in West Bloomfield was raided by police Friday morning in connection with a triple-homicide between Detroit and Warren.

Warren police found the bodies of Tai’raz Moore and his father’s girlfriend, Isis Rimson, on Oct. 1 inside a home on Oits Avenue near Nine Mile and Dequindre roads.

Officers were at the house to notify Rimson that her boyfriend, Tai’raz’s father, had been found dead in a burning car on Detroit’s west side.

Police found Tai’raz, 6, and Rimson, 28, dead inside the home when nobody answered the door, according to authorities.

Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer confirmed Tai’raz and Rimson were led down to the basement of the home. Both were shot execution style, according to authorities.

Dwyer has called the crime “evil” and “senseless.”

Warren police showed up at the West Bloomfield home -- located on Margate Lane -- shortly after 7 a.m. Friday.

Police escorted one person from the house. It’s believed they are a person of interested and is questioned.

No one has been placed under arrest.

This murder investigation has the attention of Detroit, Warren and West Bloomfield police departments and the FBI. Neighbors said police served a search warrant, banged on the door and announced their presence.

Detectives spent much of the day combing through the home, periodically emerging with filled evidence bags.

Just before noon, two flatbed trucks pulled into the driveway and police had two separate vehicles --a blue Subaru Impreza and a white Ford Fusion -- towed from the driveway and garage in a further search for evidence.

As it stands right now, a person of interest is being questioned for possible involvement in this highly publicized and brutal, drug related triple-murder.

Neighbors said police went door-to-door asking if they had surveillance cameras that could potentially contain more evidence.

