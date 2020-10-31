ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020

In Michigan, Obama criticizes Trump in scathing, personal terms
DETROIT – Campaigning for Joe Biden on Saturday, Former President Barack Obama painted Donald Trump as insecure and self-absorbed, describing him as a failed president who cares more about himself than the country.
“Trump cares about feeding his ego. Joe cares about keeping you and your family safe,” Obama said at a rally in Flint.
New today: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 178,180; Death toll now at 7,340
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Cool, dry Halloween shifts into wintry Sunday
Clouds increase after midnight, and rain develops late tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. After falling into the mid 40s this evening, temperatures will then hold steady and possibly even rise a degree or two before 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
4 Fast Facts
- Douglas Emhoff will campaign for Joe Biden and his wife Kamala Harris in Michigan on Sunday, two days before Election Day. Click here to read more.
- The Michigan State Spartans defeated the Michigan Wolverines 27-24 Saturday. Click here to read more.
- NBC News is explaining what happened when it tried to report on the alleged Hunter Biden emails. Click here to read more.
- England will enter a new, monthlong lockdown as UK virus cases pass 1 million. Click here to read more.