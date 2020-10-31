ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

DETROIT – Halloween is on Saturday -- but with cases of COVID-19 cases climbing throughout the country, a lot of people are reconsidering how to celebrate this year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said trick-or-treating is a high-risk activity and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services agrees, but a lot of families are still planning to trick-or-treat, and many houses will still be handing out candy.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

It can be a challenge to celebrate Halloween in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be fun. Time and time again, safety precautions have led to burst of new creativity.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Michigan, experts say the need for efficient and rapid testing remains critical. According to a new University of Michigan study, promoting incentives to quicken turnaround, having public health officials monitor testing operations in real-time and coordinate testing across state lines could prevent more deaths.

Read More

Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 --