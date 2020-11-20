Michigan Medicine limits visitors; Thanksgiving takeout in Ann Arbor; tour U-M’s (LEGO) campus

Happy Friday!

It’s hard to believe Thanksgiving is just under a week away. The holiday will look very different this year since Michiganders -- and Americans as a whole -- are urged to only mark the holiday with those in their own household as COVID-19 cases surge. Want to give yourself a break and let someone else do the cooking? Sarah put together this list of local restaurants offering takeout meals.

This week, I caught up with the creator of a LEGO model of University of Michigan’s central campus (some of you may have seen it make the rounds on social media). It’s pretty impressive. Alumnus Adam Mael estimates up to 32,000 pieces were used and it took him three years to complete. More on that below in our feature interview of the week.

Enjoy today’s warmer temps and have a great weekend.

- Meredith (@meredith_A4)

What’s been happening:

⛔️ Michigan Medicine announced new restrictions to visitors at its hospitals and clinics in an effort to protect patients and employees from the spread of COVID-19. (A4)

✋ Five new Ann Arbor City Councilmembers were sworn in last Friday in a socially distanced, outdoor ceremony. (MLive)

🏠 On Nov. 3, Ann Arbor residents approved the Prop C affordable housing millage with roughly 73% of the vote. What happens now? Hear from several key advocates at the heart of the issue. (Concentrate)

🧪️ The Washtenaw County Health Department is now offering COVID-19 saliva testing in the parking lot of the 2|42 Community Church on Wagner Rd. Here’s how you can get tested there. (Local 4)

🗝 The city of Ann Arbor saw several closures this week as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ “three week pause” order went into effect. Larcom City Hall, Washtenaw County government offices and Ann Arbor’s two ice rinks closed in accordance with the new directive. The Michigan and State theaters also closed their doors since the order includes the closure of cinemas. (A4)

🤒 Meanwhile, the Ann Arbor District Library has closed all of its branches for a minimum of two weeks after staff members tested positive for COVID-19. (A4)

🍺 The owner of The Brown Jug and Backroom Pizza is suing his insurance company for refusing to cover losses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. (The Detroit News)

⚖ The University of Michigan has reached a $9.25 million settlement with eight women who reported emotional or sexual abuse by former provost Martin Philbert. (AP)

🎮 U-M’s police department said it has a person of interest in custody in an armed robbery on North Campus that involved a game console last weekend. (A4)

Good to know:

❤️️ The downtown Ann Arbor area associations launched a new campaign called “Show Your Love A2″ to boost support for local businesses. Let’s just say these video clips give us all the feels. (A4)

♻️ Recycle Ann Arbor will reopen with a new state-of-the-art facility thanks to recent investments by the beverage industry and the state of Michigan. (A4)

🚍 TheRide will not have service on its fixed routes on Thanksgiving Day, but will be offering its FlexRide Holiday Service. More details here. (A4)

🦃 Here’s a throwback in honor of Turkey Day: Remember the turkey that terrorized humans along Huron Parkway last year? “North Campus Turkey” eventually met his demise in September 2019 when he was killed by Department of Natural Resources officers. But boy, did he ruffle some feathers when he was alive. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

“I think -- like a lot of kids -- I loved playing with LEGO. The difference is I never really stopped.”

- Adam Mael, U-M alumnus who designed and built a LEGO model of U-M’s central campus

🗨 Have something to share? Write me anytime at mbruckner@wdiv.com.

Know someone who loves Ann Arbor? Forward them the A4 newsletter! Want to sign up? Go here!

🦠 COVID WATCH: For daily COVID-19 news and analysis in Michigan, sign up for ClickOnDetroit’s Morning Report newsletter.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.