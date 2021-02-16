Nightside Report Feb. 15, 2021: Metro Detroit woman unable to get car back from Canada due to border closure, Road crews out in full force ahead of winter storm

Metro Detroit woman unable to get car back from Canada due to border closure

DETROIT – The continued closure of the U.S.-Canada border during the COVID-19 pandemic has left many families unable to see loved ones in person.

Kim Richardson took an international trip just before the pandemic led to the border closing. She flew out of Toronto to save some money and parked her car in a lot near the airport.

Nearly a year later she still doesn’t have her vehicle back. The owner of the lot wants $3,000 for parking fees, even though Richardson had no physical way of getting her car back. The police won’t assist and the embassy has been slow to respond to her requests for help.

Metro Detroit weather: Major snowfall expected, second winter storm later this week

Serious snow will invade Metro Detroit on Monday night, leaving nearly all of us with more than half a foot. A second storm is on its heels for later this week, too.

Metro Detroit road crews out in full force ahead of winter storm

Snow emergencies are being issued across Metro Detroit as cities anticipate heavy snowfall Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Crews are already hard at work making plans to clear and salt the roads. Local 4 spoke with Craig Bryson with the Oakland County Road Commission. They are expecting a full fleet of about 10 to be hitting the roads later Monday evening.

Concerns raised about possible extension of Michigan National Guard troops in nation’s capital

New reports surfaced recently about the possibility of National Guard troops staying in Washington, DC until at least the fall of 2021.

Michigan congresswoman and Republican Lisa McClain talked to Fox News Monday morning and stated she has not been given a reason why.

